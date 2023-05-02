STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored three times and Stonington High got past Montville, 12-10, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Stonington (9-0, 7-0 Division II) led 6-2 at the half, but Montville outscored the Bears 8-6 in the second half.
Stonington's Shay Burnside, Emma Spathakis and Lilly Loughlean scored two goals each. Autumn Christian contributed a goal and an assist. Anna Lettiere and Nora Walsh each scored a goal.
Montville is 3-6, 2-3. Stonington next hosts Westerly on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.