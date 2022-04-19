MONTVILLE — Emma Logel scored six goals and Gabby Dimock had four as Stonington High beat Montville, 14-7, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
Stonington led 6-2 at the half. Ivy Goodman contributed three goals and two assists. Dimock also had two assists. Katherine Glenn scored the remaining Stonington goal. Laurel Goebel had an assist.
Stonington won 13 of 21 draws and outshot Montville, 35-12.
Montville dropped to 2-3, 1-3 Division II. Stonington (6-1, 4-1) next hosts Woodstock on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
