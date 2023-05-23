WATERFORD — Emma Logel scored five goals and Stonington High advanced to the ECC girls lacrosse championship game with an 15-8 win against Waterford on Tuesday.
Stonington, the No. 2 seed, will take on top-seeded East Lyme, at 7:30 p.m. at Waterford High in the title game.
Autumn Christian and Emma Spathakis finished with three goals and an assist each for Stonington. Shay Burnside also scored three times. Lilly Loughlean contributed a goal and an assist.
Stonington goalie Hailey Allard faced 22 shots and finished with 14 saves.
Stonington (16-1) led 9-5 at the half. Stonington's only loss of the season came last week to East Lyme by a 12-9 margin.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.