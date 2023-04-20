STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored five goals and Stonington High surged past Waterford in the second half for a 11-6 win in a battle of unbeatens in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Stonington (5-0, 3-0 Division II) led 4-3 at the half, but outscored the Lancers 7-3 in the second half.
Autumn Christian scored three times for Stonington. Emma Spathakis contributed a goal and an assist. Nora Walsh and Lilly Loughlean scored the remaining goals for the Bears.
Hailey Allard faced 16 shots in goal and made 10 saves.
Waterford is now 5-1, 2-1. Stonington next travels to Montville on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game. The Bears host Killingly on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.