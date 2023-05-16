STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored eight goals and Stonington High used a big second half to defeat Ledyard, 16-8, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Stonington (15-0) led 6-3 at the half, but outscored the Colonels 10-5 in the second half.
Logel has 71 goals this season. Shay Burnside and Emma Spathakis each contributed three goals for the Bears. Nora Walsh had a goal and an assist and Lilly Loughlean scored once. Gianna Terranova and Abby Mayora each finished with an assist.
Hailey Allard had seven saves for the Bears.
Ledyard is 14-2. Stonington closes the regular season hosting East Lyme on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
