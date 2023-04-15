STONINGTON — Sophomore Emma Logel scored the 100th point of her career and Stonington High scored 10 goals in the second half to beat Fitch, 14-4, in an ECC out-of-divisions girls lacrosse match on Saturday.
Logel, who finished with four goals and an assist in the win, earned her 100th point on her second goal of the game.
Stonington only led 4-3 at the half, but outscored the Falcons, 10-1, in the second half.
Autumn Christian scored five times. Emma Spathakis had three goals. Shay Burnside and Lily Loughlean contributed a goal each and Nora Walsh had an assist.
Fitch dropped to 0-4. Stonington (3-0) next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
