WOODSTOCK, Conn. — Emma Logel scored six times and Stonington High put up 12 goals in the first half on its way to a 17-3 win against Woodstock Academy in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Logel now has 52 goals for the season. She scored 77 last season as a freshman.
Autumn Christian scored four goals and Shay Burnside finished with three. Emma Spathakis had two goals. Paige Goebel and Lilly Loughlean each scored a goal.
Woodstock is 1-13. Stonington (12-0) next hosts NFA on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and travels to Fitch on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
