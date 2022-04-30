STONINGTON — Stonington High freshman Emma Logel scored her 50th goal of the season and the Bears defeated Ledyard, 17-3, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Saturday.
Logel finished with five goals in the game. Ivy Goodman scored four goals, including her 51st of the season, and also contributed a pair of assists. The senior leads the team with 32 this season.
Stonington led 15-1 at the half.
Katherine Glenn scored two goals and had two assists. Emma Spathakis added two goals. Lauren Goebel and Dillon Griscom each finished with a goal and an assist, and Damien Logan and Gabby Dimock also scored for the Bears (11-1, 7-1 Division II).
Stonington outshot the Colonels, 32-10.
The Bears next travel to East Lyme on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.