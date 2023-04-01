KILLINGLY — Sophia Gouveia scored seven goals and Katie Pierce contributed three goals and an assist as the Wheeler High girls lacrosse team beat Killingly, 16-9, in the season opener for both teams Saturday.
Grace Cassata and Katheryn DelGrosso finished with two goals each for Wheeler. Stella Mastroianni and Naomi Boord each added a goal in the ECC out-of-division game.
Goalie Anna Barber maded 23 saves for the Lions.
"The attack worked on slowing the ball down and taking their time," first-year coach Amy White said.
Wheeler next hosts Ledyard on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
