NORTH STONINGTON — Sophia Gouveia scored seven goals as Wheeler High edged Rocky Hill, 12-11, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Goalie Anna Barber made 10 saves for the Lions.
Katie Pierce finished with two goals and an assist. Ava Davino, Katheryn Delgrosso and Ellen Anderson contributed a goal each. Stella Mastroiannni had an assist.
Rocky Hill is now 6-6. Wheeler (7-4) next plays at Griswold-Norwich Tech on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and closes the regular-season at Rocky Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.