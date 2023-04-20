NORTH STONINGTON — Sophia Gouveia scored five goals as Wheeler High defeated St. Bernard, 7-5, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Grace Casatta contributed a pair of goals for the Lions. Wheeler (2-1, 1-1 Division III ) finished with 20 shots. Goalie Anna Barber made 18 saves.
St. Bernard is now 1-2, 0-2. Wheeler next travels to Montville on Saturday for a 10 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
