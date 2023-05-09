NORTH STONINGTON — Sophia Gouveia scored eight goals and Grace Cassata contributed four goals and two assists as Wheeler High defeated Griswold-Norwich Tech, 16-6, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Rose Tardiff, Ava Vangieri, Ellen Anderson and Stella Mastroianni each scored a goal for the Lions Wheeler finished with 28 shots.
Anna Barber made 17 saves in goal for the Lions.
Wheeler (5-3) has won three straight and will look to make it four when it hosts Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wheeler hosts New London on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
