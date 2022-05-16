NORTH STONINGTON — Sophia Gouveia scored six goals and Katelyn Melinosky had four as Wheeler High defeated St. Bernard, 10-6, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday.
The loss St. Bernard dropped to 2-8, 2-4 Division III.
The Lions, who have won four of their last five matches, improved to 4-4, 4-2. They next travel to Killingly on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
