WOODSTOCK, Conn. — Ivy Goodman scored eight goals and the Stonington High girls lacrosse team rolled past Woodstock Academy, 13-3, in an ECC Division II game Tuesday.
Goodman, a senior and a first-team all-division pick last season, leads the undefeated Bears (5-0, 3-0 Division II) with 24 goals.
"When she has her opportunities, she doesn't hesitate," coach Jeff Medeiros said. "She's tiny and fast and can get to the net. She takes a lot of shots and with that you get a lot of goals. A lot of this team runs behind Ivy."
Stonington led 9-1 at halftime.
Goodman had an assist to go with her eight goals. Gabby Dimock added three goals and one assist, Emma Logel and Lauren Goebel each scored once, and Katherine Glenn had an assist.
Stonington had 29 shots to 11 for the Centaurs (3-2, 0-2). Goalkeeper Shya Fine made six saves.
The Bears next play at Waterford on Thursday at 7 p.m. Medeiros said it will be his team's first true test of the season.
— Ken Sorensen
