NORWICH — Ivy Goodman scored five goals and Elle Thompson had four as the Stonington High girls lacrosse team topped NFA, 16-6, in an ECC South Division game Thursday.
Goodman and Thompson each had an assist. Stonington (3-1, 2-1 ECC South) led 7-3 at the half.
"We started slow, they went ahead 2-0. We we did a good job transitioning the ball and we started to figure it out," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said.
Rachel Sabbadini finished with three goals and four assists. Katherine Glenn and Carleigh O'Keefe had a goal and two assists each.
Emma Sapathakis and Lauren Goebel each scored a goal.
NFA is now 1-3, 1-3. Stonington next hosts Montville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.