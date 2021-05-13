STONINGTON — Ivy Goodman scored five times and had three assists as Stonington High defeated NFA, 18-4, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Goodman leads the Bears with 33 goals.
Megan Detwiler contributed three goals and two assists as the Bears led 9-1 at the half. Katherine Glenn scored three times.
Gabriella Dimock and Lauren Goebel each added two goals, Rachel Sabbadini finished with a goal and an assist, Damien Logan and Elle Thompson each scored once, and Carleigh O'Keefe had two assists.
NFA dropped to 1-10, 1-10 ECC South. Stonington (8-2, 8-2) next travels to Fitch on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
