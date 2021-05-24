STONINGTON — Ivy Goodman scored seven goals and Stonington High beat NFA, 19-4, Monday to advance to the semifinals of the ECC girls lacrosse Division I tournament.
No. 3 Stonington (9-4) travels to No. 2 Fitch on Tuesday for the semifinal match at 5 p.m.
Lauren Goebel scored three times for the Bears. Rachel Sabbadini, Elle Thompson and Emma Spathakis each added two goals, Katherine Glenn had one goal and two assists, Carleigh O'Keeefe and Keira Dempsey each scored once, and Gabriella Dimock contributed an assist.
Stonington led 9-2 at the half. NFA dropped to 1-13 with the setback.
— Keith Kimberlin
