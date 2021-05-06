WOODSTOCK — Ivy Goodman and Megan Detwiler scored three goals each as Stonington High defeated Woodstock Academy, 10-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse match Thursday.
Rachel Sabbadini, Katherine Glenn and Elle Thompson contributed a goal and an assist each. Gabriella Dimock also had a goal.
Emma Sapathakis and Lauren Gobel each had an assist.
Stonington (6-2) led 4-0 at the half. Woodstock dropped to 1-7.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
