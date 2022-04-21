STONINGTON — Ivy Goodman scored four goals and finished with five assists as Stonington High downed Woodstock Academy, 17-5, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Stonington led 14-1 at the half.
Emma Logel added five goals for the Bears (7-1, 5-1 Division II). Emma Spathakis had two goals. Gabby Dimock, Katherine Glenn and Charlotte Cornell finished with a goal and an assist each. Lauren Goebel, Anna Lettiere and Shay Burnside each scored a goal, and Carleigh O'Keefe had an assist.
Dimock won 12 of 19 draws.
Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said the Bears played "phenomenal" in the first half.
Woodstock fell to 3-5, 0-5 Division II. Stonington (7-1, 5-1) will face one of its toughest opponents of the season so far when it hosts Fitch on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
