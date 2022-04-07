LEDYARD — Stonington High freshman Emma Logel continued her strong start to the season with five goals in the Bears' 12-5 ECC Division II girls lacrosse win over Ledyard on Thursday.
Logel has scored 19 goals in three games.
"She catches it and shoots it. She has a hard, accurate shot," Bears coach Jeff Medeiros said. "Lacrosse is her sport. She studies the game and she plays year-round on travel teams."
Stonington led 6-0 at the half.
Gabby Dimock finished with three goals. Ivy Goodman, Lauren Goebel and Emma Sparhakis finished with a goal and an assist each, and Shay Burnside scored the remaining Stonington goal.
Ledyard dropped to 1-2, 0-1 ECC Division II. Stonington (3-0, 2-0) next travels to North Kingstown on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
