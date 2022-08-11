STONINGTON — By embracing team-oriented goals, a pair of Stonington High girls lacrosse players reaped the benefits of All-State individual accolades in 2022.
Senior midfielder Ivy Goodman and sophomore defender Gabby Dimock earned Class S All-State first-team honors for the Bears, who posted a 15-6 record, advanced to the ECC tournament finals and Class S state quarterfinals. Freshman Emma Logel made the Class S second team at attack, leading Stonington with 77 goals.
Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said Goodman and Dimock were recognized for their individual skills by exhibiting unselfish play.
Goodman morphed from a goal-scorer to a well-rounded player capable of scoring or setting up teammates. She finished the season with 74 goals and 40 assists, setting the school's single-game assist record of six and one of the Bears' highest single-season assist totals ever.
"Early in the season, Ivy's focus was scoring," Medeiros said. "We talked and came to agreement that for us to be most successful, we needed to play unselfishly. Ivy looked to distribute the ball more and definitely made other players better. Her progression to playmaker paved the way for a great season."
Unselfishness paid dividends for Dimock, too. She developed into an all-around player, excelling at draws, contributing offensively with 36 goals and 17 assists, and leading the Bears in takeaways, interceptions and transitioning to offense.
"As a freshman, Gaby focused on offense," Medeiros said. "She started to embrace a defensive role this season. She really understood her value to the team."
Goodman's and Dimock's unselfish play helped Logel emerge as a lethal scorer. The 77 goals are tops in school history for freshmen.
"Emma was a dangerous catch-and-shoot weapon this year," Medeiros said. "It's impressive to lead a team in scoring as a freshman. I'm sure she'll expand her game in the future to get more assists and become a better all-around player. But she produced more than I expected."
Senior defender Katherine Glenn joined Goodman, Dimock and Logel as an ECC Division II first-teamer.
Glenn, a four-year starter, revealed her best offensive contribution was doing a little of everything, Primarily a defender, Glenn, the Stonington valedictorian, won Medeiros' team Clutch Player Award. She finished with 12 goals and 17 assists.
"Kat quietly gave us a lot of things," Medeiros said. "She was a leader, captain and team player for us. She was a four-year starter who got a little better every year."
Senior Lauren Goebel, who scored 21 goals, won the ECC sportsmanship award. Glenn was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.