NORTH KINGSTOWN — Stonington High sophomore goalie Shya Fine made 12 saves as the Bears topped North Kingstown, 11-6, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game Saturday.
"Shaya had a ton of the saves in the first half. She made 10 saves before they scored a goal. She was on her game and they were a good team," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They owned possession, but at the end of the game we controlled the clock. It was a good win."
Stonington led 6-1 at the half.
Ivy Goodman finished with five goals, Lauren Goebel had two goals and an assist, and Emma Logel scored twice for the Bears (4-0). Emma Spathakis and Shay Burnside added a goal each. Gabby Dimock, who won nine of 16 draws, also contributed an assist.
North Kingstown, which won the Rhode Island Division II championship last season and moved up to Division I this year, dropped to 1-2.
Stonington next plays at Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
