CRANSTON — Allyson Faubert scored the winning goal with 49.6 seconds remaining as Westerly High topped Cranston East, 9-8, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
"We got the ball off the draw and Allyson had a great cut and Hannah [Seltzer] made a beautiful pass," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said.
Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division III) trailed 5-3 at the half, but outscored the Thunderbolts, 6-3, in the second half.
Faubert finished with two goals as did Seltzer, Nora Zerbarini and Riley Peloquin. Gianna Falcone also contributed a goal.
Cranston East is 0-2, 0-2.
Westerly next hosts East Providence on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
