STONINGTON — Fitch built a commanding first-half lead and went on to defeat Stonington, 18-7, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
The Falcons (2-1, 2-1 ECC North) scored eight unanswered goals to go up 9-1 and would finish the first period with an 11-4 lead.
"A lot of my girls are new to varsity," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They're learning to work together. [Fitch] was very good at working with others."
Medeiros said the Falcons returned seven players from their 2019 team and have a standout in Rita Sefransky, who scored seven goals and dominated draws.
"They pretty much had their way with the draws," Medeiros said, "which allowed them to control possession and control the clock."
Rachel Sabbadini led the Bears with two goals and two assists. Ivy Goodman and Lauren Goebel each scored twice, Katherine Glenn added one goal, Carleigh O'Keefe had two assists and Gabriella Dimock had one.
Stonington was outshot, 28-14.
"They were definitely better than us today," Medeiros added. "We're trying to piece it together, still trying to figure it out. And they seem like they've got it figured out."
The Bears next play at NFA on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
