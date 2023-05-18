STONINGTON — Stonington High's girls lacrosse team fell from the unbeaten ranks Thursday night in the regular season-finale against East Lyme. But they did not fall out of favor with Bears coach Jeff Medeiros.
The Bears looked on the verge of getting blown out on a couple of occasions but rebounded to give the defending ECC champs a scare before falling 12-9 at Palmer Field. The game could serve as a preview of next week's ECC Tournament championship Thursday in Waterford.
Stonington (15-1) fell behind, 4-0, after five minutes only to close within two goals at 5-3. East Lyme (15-1) surged again to close the first half on a 5-1 run to lead 10-4.
Once again, a young Bear team spurred by sophomore Emma Logel and four freshmen answered to draw within 11-9 with nine minutes left.
The refusal to fade was a turnaround from the 2022 ECC title game when East Lyme scored early and often to beat Stonington, 18-4.
"We were undefeated coming in and I would have liked to score the last four goals," Medeiros said, "but the girls fought great. Our young team came out of the game a little jittery and very flustered against a seasoned East Lyme team with 11 seniors — probably the best team they've ever had.
"To be able to compete with them with this young crew makes me feel pretty good."
It took East Lyme 19 seconds to take a 1-0 lead on a Lilly Polette goal. Less than five minutes into the game, Izzy Pazzaglia and Dani Bruno got into the scoring to put the Vikings up, 4-0.
Stonington's Shay Burnside broke the ice with a goal with 18:31 left in the half for a 4-1 deficit. Four minutes later, Logel, in the midst of a second straight 70-plus-goal season, scored on a free position to make it 4-2.
Emma Spathakis' goal on a free position brought Stonington to within 5-3 with 12:55 left in the first half. But East Lyme scored five straight the rest of the first half to take a 10-3 lead. Burnside converted a goal with five seconds left to cut it to 10-4, and that late score seemed to spark the Bears.
"Once we got past the nerves, we realized we could compete," Medeiros said.
Autumn Christian scored 90 seconds into the second half for Stonington. The Bears began to collect more groundballs and drew penalties on the Vikings, going on a two-man advantage and scoring a player up to make it 10-6 on freshman Lillian Loughlean's score.
Logel (three goals) scored two minutes apart to bring the Bears within two at 10-8 with 15:09 to go. Logel, mostly a catch-and-shoot offensive threat as a freshman, has developed an all-around game as a sophomore.
"Emma has worked on her ability to drive," Medeiros said. "As important is she's a phenomenal leader, which is impressive for a sophomore. Autumn? She plays like she's been playing varsity her whole life, like a junior. There's always an acclimation period for a freshman because they don't want to make a mistake."
East Lyme didn't go completely away. Alanna Benoit scored on a free position with 13:11 left to make the score, 11-8.
After Spathakis scored on a free position to cut it to 11-9 with 9:04 to go, Pazzaglia tallied with 8:40 to play for a 12-9 edge. East Lyme goalie Gigi Franco made two saves on free positions to preserve the lead late.
"Stonington is obviously a good team that was undefeated and we didn't take them for granted," East Lyme coach Phil Schneider said. "We have good senior leadership. This is good preparation for a possible matchup with them next week in the ECCs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.