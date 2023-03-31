MIDDLETOWN — Emily Ballard finished with six goals and Chaia Elwell scored five as Chariho High opened the girls lacrosse season with an 18-9 Division II win over Middletown on Friday.
Laurel McIntosh added three goals and two assists. Ballard and Elwell each had one assist.
"I was very pleased with our organization on offense and defense," seventh-year coach Brittney Godbout said. "Our transition was also good on offense and defense. We've just got to work on our clock management."
Megan Ballard and Tahlia Novogrodski each contributed one goal and two assists. Mia Campbell and Kayden Jaillet both had one goal and one assist, and Taylor Lambert chipped in one assist.
Chariho finished with a 31-13 shots advantage. Goalie Lauren Depot made four saves.
The Chargers next host Cumberland on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
