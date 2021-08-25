STONINGTON — Stonington girls lacrosse coach Jeff Medeiros entered the 2021 season with tempered expectations. He recognized just three returnees who played supportive roles on the 2019 Bears team that reached the Class S state final.
"We graduated about 300 goals in Kate Johnson, Emma Sabbadini and Hannah Lamb," Medeiros said. "We lost [the] 2020 [season] because of COVID, so during this year's tryouts, we had 29 girls and 19 were new. It took me two weeks to know who everyone was."
The Bears proved to be respectable, posting an 8-4 regular-season record, losing twice apiece to East Lyme and Fitch. But after an an opening-round loss in the ECC tournament, Stonington elevated a decent season into a special one.
Stonington won two Class S tourney games, including an upset of higher-seeded Ellington before running into four-time defending state champ New Fairfield in the semifinals.
"Making the semifinals is always our goal," Medeiros said. "But realistically, we were starting from scratch. In my 20-some-odd years, we've made just two state finals (wining in 2014). When you add the fact that we had to wear masks underneath facemasks, it was a unique situation.
"So to make the semifinals, it was a tremendous season," Medeiros added. "We saw great improvement in our defense, and Massa Traboulsi did a nice job in goal."
Offensively, junior Ivy Goodman improved dramatically from her 2019 supporting-cast role — five goals in 2019 — to emerge as a go-to scorer. She totaled 53 goals to go with 14 assists, making the ECC Division I first team.
"She stepped up as captain," Medeiros said. "I knew she had potential, then she came out of the gate with eight goals in the first game. She continued to be a dominant force, focusing more on attack than early on when she was taking draws."
Goodman's ability to shoot with either hand made her tough to defend.
"She was shooting with either hand at will," Medeiros said. "It was good to see her emerge as our lead offensive player."
Senior Rachel Sabbadini was one of Stonington's other returnees at midfield. She earned ECC honorable mention with 31 goals and 10 assists.
"Rachel is a clutch player who stepped up in big-game situations," Medeiros said. "She did a great job in transitions, catching and cranking the ball into the back of the net."
Sabbadini also was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list. Defender Dillan Griscom, one of Stonington's leaders with 39 ground balls scooped, made the ECC sportsmanship team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.