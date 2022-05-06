EAST GREENWICH — Chaia Elwell scored eight goals and assisted on two others as Chariho High outlasted Rocky Hill, 21-14, in a Division II girls lacrosse match on Friday.
The eight goals were one off the school record of nine held by Emily St. Lawrence (2021) and Mollie Dyer (2019).
"We were able to transition the ball quickly and run the attack," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "A lot of different girls scored and that was nice to see. We did a good job of making proper cuts."
Emily Ballard finished with five goals and six assists. Laurel McIntosh contributed four goals and an assist.
Bella Santos added two goals and one assist. Kylie Hoffman had a goal and two assists, Megan Ballard finished with a goal and an assist, and Taylor Lambert had an assist.
Chariho goalie Bailey Patton faced 31 shots and made 17 saves.
Rocky Hill is 2-4, 2-4 Division II. Chariho (4-4, 4-4) has won four of its last five and will next host Rogers on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
