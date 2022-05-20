WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chaia Elwell scored five goals and contributed five assists as Chariho High topped Bay View, 16-10, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Friday.
Laurel McIntosh finished with three goals and one assist, while Emily Ballard scored three times. Eme Dyer had two goals.
Megan Ballard added a goal and three assists. Mia Campbell had a goal and an assist, while Bella Santos scored once.
"We did a very good job of winning the draw. And we did a very nice job of transitioning on the attack quickly. Some of our goals came right off the draw with two passes," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Bailey Patton also made some nice saves when it was still a four-goal game."
Patton finished with six saves. McIntosh, Elwell and Megan Ballard took the draws for Chariho.
Bay View is 3-7-1, 3-6-1. Chariho (8-6, 8-4) next plays in the Division II tournament next week. The Chargers could host a game.
— Keith Kimberlin
