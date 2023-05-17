EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence opened a five-goal lead in the first half on its way to a 17-12 win against Westerly High in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
The Townies (9-4, 9-4 Division III) led 11-6 at the half.
Hannah Seltzer scored four goals and had one assist for Westerly. Casey Macera contributed three goals and two assists.
Riley Peloquin scored two goals and had an assist. Nora Zerbarini finished with a goal and an assist.
Lilli Gorman and Erica Nyberg each scored a goal. Allyson Faubert and Sydney Haik had assists.
Viviana Pruitt made nine saves in goal.
Westerly (9-4, 9-3) closes the regular season hosting Rocky Hill on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
