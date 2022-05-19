STONINGTON — East Lyme got to a quick start and Stonington High never recovered falling to the Vikings, 15-5, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
East Lyme jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the early minutes of the game.
"They were fast and down our throats within the first three minutes," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "With a team like East Lyme it's tough to get behind. They were much quicker than us. They were very aggressive."
Stonington trailed 9-2 at the half. Emma Logel and Emma Spathanis scored two goals each. Gabby Dimock also had a goal and Katherine Glenn contributed an assist.
Ivy Goodman, who is the team's second-leading scorer with 56 goals, was not available for the game.
East Lyme, which has won four straight and beaten Stonington twice this season, improved to 12-4.
Stonington (12-4) will next play in the ECC preliminary round on Monday against Bacon Academy or Waterford. Stonington will host the game.
— Keith Kimberlin
