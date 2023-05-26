WATERFORD - Don't poke the Viking.
You've heard of the phrase, "Don't poke tbe Bear." Well, the East Lyme Vikings girls lacrosse team flipped the saying Thursday during their 16-5 victory over Stonington High in the ECC tournament championship game.
One week after giving the ECC heavyweight Vikings a scare in a 12-9 loss, Stonington could not hang with the ECC's gold standard again.
After taking a 2-1 lead after four minutes, the underclassman-led Bears were unable to stop senior-fueled East Lyme from controlling draws, sprinting down the field on transition and making cuts to the net for high-percentage, and successful, shots.
East Lyme (17-1 and top-seed in the Class M states) showed it's in its own league in the ECC where Stonington (16-2) was clearly the second-best team.
"We actually had a lot of errors the last time we played them," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "I don't know if we cleaned it up today. After a good start, we got sloppy and it got away from us."
Stonington's start was promising. Shea Burnside opened the scoring 90 seconds in with a free position goal. After Megan Nagle and Dani Bruno scored for a 2-1 Viking lead with 20 minutes left in the first, Stonington top scorer Emma Logel converted from a severe angle for her 80th goal to tie it at 2-2 with 19:33 left.
But East Lyme had too many answers. Dagle (two goals), Izzy Pazzaglia, Bruno, Abby Belleville and Lily Poletto all got in the scoring action to give the Vikings an 11-3 halftime lead.
"East Lyme's program has depth and experience," Medeiros said. "They have as many freshmen playing as I have girls on the team. You have to limit your mistakes against them and we didn't execute. They have a veteran team and their goalie made a lot of good saves. Not too many teams give them a close game."
After Stonington freshman Autumn Christian scored her 50th goal to cut lead to 12-4 with 22 minutes left in the second half, Stonington didn't score again until the final minute.
Pazzaglia, Bruno, Belleville and Co. kept possession and widened the gap. When you add Viking goalkeeper Gigi Franco, who was named the James Courtney most outstanding player for the third time in her career, to the mix, you have one of the best versions of a team that dominates the ECC.
East Lyme coach Phil Schneider thought his squad benefitted from its recent competitive game against the Bears.
"Playing them last week was very helpful," Schneider said. "We didn't do well against them the last time. Stonington presents a lot of problems for us. It takes a while to adjust to how they play defense and transition on the midfield and what they do on offense."
Now Stonington enters the Class S states with only two losses against Class M East Lyme. Its 15-1 regular season record would have earned the top seed in the past, but the CIAC lacrosse new power-rating system only landed the Bears the fifth seed.
The system rewards strength of schedule and clearly favors western Connecticut teams from traditionally-powerful lacrosse leagues.
"We were upset at the seeding," Medeiros said. "I don't like how the states worked at all. Wins and losses should matter and are what this game is about. We play 12 league games out of 16 so I can't help that. We should be the No. 1 seed but now we're fifth and may have to go on the road for a second-round game when that team should be coming to us."
But at least the Bears don't have to worry about East Lyme any more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.