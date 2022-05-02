EAST LYME — East Lyme held off Stonington High, 13-9, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game Monday night.
The Bears held an early 4-1 lead over the Vikings in what was a "very fast-moving game," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. But the Vikes (7-2) overtook the Bears (11-2) to lead 7-5 at halftime and never trailed thereafter.
"They were very fast, very quick to the ground balls," Medeiros said. "They beat us to all the ground balls so they owned the time of possession, which ended up being everything.
"They have a lot of depth. We needed to slow the game down and we weren't able to do that."
Freshman Emma Logel scored six goals for Stonington. Ivy Goodman added one goal and two assists, Gabby Dimock and Emma Spathakis each scored once, and Lauren Goebel and Carleigh O'Keefe each had one assist.
Freshman goalie Haley Allard, subbing for an ill Shya Fine, made eight saves for the Bears, who were outshot 28-21.
Stonington next plays at Fitch on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.