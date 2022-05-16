WOOD RIVER JCT. — Eme Dyer scored the winning goal with about three minutes left as Chariho High got past Smithfield, 11-10, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Laurel McIntosh had the assist on the winning goal.
Smithfield did threaten in the final three minutes, but Chariho was awarded possession with 1:48 left and kept the ball for the remainder of the game.
Emily Ballard added three goals and an assist for the Chargers (7-4, 7-4). Megan Ballard scored twice and finished with two assists. Kealia Noles contributed two goals, as did McIntosh.
Tahlia Novogrodski finished with a goal and an assist. Bella Santos and Kylie Hoffman also had assists.
Smithfield is 3-6-1, 3-6-1. Chariho (7-4, 7-4) next hosts Bay View on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
