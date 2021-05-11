COLCHESTER — Megan Detwiler scored with about five minutes remaining to give Stonington High the lead for good, and the Bears held on for a 9-7 win against Bacon Academy in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse match Tuesday.
Detwiler's goal with 4:22 left on a penalty shot put the Bears ahead 8-7. Katherine Glenn scored about 30 seconds later to make it 9-7.
Stonington won the ensuing draw and maintained possession for the remainder of the game.
"It was a good win. We practiced two days on grass to get ready for their field. We knew they would be tough," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "We've had very similar scores against other teams. On paper it looked like a good matchup and it was."
Detwiler finished with four goals to give her 13 for the season despite missing the first four games.
Glenn finished with two goals. Rachel Sabbadini, Carleigh O'Keefe and Lauren Goebel each scored once, and Elle Thompson and Gabriella Dimock each contributed an assist.
Stonington goalie Massa Traboulsi finished with five saves.
Bacon is 7-3. Stonington (7-2) next hosts NFA on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
