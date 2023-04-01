STONINGTON — Freshman Autumn Christian scored five goals as Stonington High's girls lacrosse team opened the season with a 12-7 victory over Old Lyme in an nonleague match Saturday.
"It was surprising to see a freshman come out with five goals. It was good to see," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said.
Emma Logel finished with three goals and an assist. Emma Spathakis and Nora Walsh each added two goals.
The game was played in a steady rain with a gusting wind in the second half.
"I didn't really see much in the second half because I was making sure my tents and everything else didn't blow away," Medeiros said.
Stonington next travels to Killingly on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
