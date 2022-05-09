SOUTH KINGTOWN — Carly Chretien scored three goals, but Westerly High lost to South Kingstown, 14-4, in a Division I girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Westerly trailed 9-3 at the half.
Hannah Seltzer and Allyson Faubert scored Westerly's other goals. Lilli Gorman had an assist. Westerly goalie Viviana Pruitt made nine saves.
South Kingstown is 3-4, 3-4 Division I. Westerly (0-9, 0-8) next plays at Wheeler School on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
