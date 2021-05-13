SMITHFIELD — Carly Chretien scored nine goals and Diana Turano had three as Westerly High defeated Smithfield, 18-7, in a Division II girls lacrosse match Thursday.
Chretien has 15 goals in two games.
Riley Peloquin added two goals and three assists for Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division II). Rachel Dobson and Hannah Seltzer each finished with two goals and an assist, and Cece Hasse, Celia Dauphinais and Campbell Gladski contributed one assist apiece.
Westerly led 9-4 at the half. The Bullodgs next host Chariho on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
