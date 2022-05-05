WESTERLY — Prout scored 13 goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 18-4, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Thursday at Augeri Field.
Carly Chretien scored three goals for Westerly. Hannah Seltzer had the other goal, and Lilli Gorman contributed three assists.
Viviana Pruitt faced 31 shots and made 13 saves.
Prout is 5-2, 5-2 Division I. Westerly (0-8, 0-7) next plays at South Kingstown on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
