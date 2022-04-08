WOOD RIVER JCT. — Toll Gate limited Chariho High to just one goal in the second half and topped the Chargers, 9-8, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Friday.
Toll Gate (1-0, 1-0 Division II) took the lead with about four minutes remaining. The Titans won the ensuing draw and were able to control a good part of the remaining time.
The Chargers (0-2, 0-2) did gain possession in the final four minutes, but turned it over.
They led 7-3 at the half.
"They started winning the draws in the second half, and we had some poor decision making," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Chaia Elwell finished with three goals and an assist for the Chargers. Emily Ballard scored twice and had two assists. Megan Ballard contributed two goals and one assist, and Bella Santos had one goal and one assist.
Chariho next hosts Cranston West on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
