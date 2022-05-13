WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored 13 goals in the first half and went on to defeat winless Rogers, 18-5, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Friday.
Chaia Elwell finished with six goals and four assists for the Chargers. Laurel McIntosh and Tahlia Novogrodski each scored three goals and had one assist. Emily Ballard had two goals and three assists.
Megan Ballard added a goal and two assists, Bella Santos and Taylor Lambert each had a goal and an assist, and Emma Dyer scored once.
Rogers is 0-8, 0-8 Division II. Chariho (5-4, 5-4) next plays at Smithfield on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
