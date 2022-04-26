WARWICK — After losing its first three games of the season, Chariho High's girls lacrosse team has bounced back with a pair of wins, including a 10-7 Division II victory over Pilgrim on Tuesday.
"Today, we definitely won the majority of the draws and did a good job defending in transition," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We did a good job of transitioning once we won the ball. And the defense did a good job."
Laurel McIntosh and Chaia Elwell took the draws for the Chargers. McIntosh finished with three goals and an assist, and Elwell had two goals and two assists. Emily Ballard contributed three goals and one assist.
Mia Campbell added a goal and an assist, and Kylie Hoffman also scored a goal. Megan Ballard finished with two assists, and Tahlia Novogrodski had one.
Chariho (2-3, 2-3 Division II) led 8-2 at the half.
Pilgrim dropped to 2-2, 2-2.
Chariho next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at home at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
