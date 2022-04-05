BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville grabbed an early lead and beat Chariho High, 10-8, in the Division II girls lacrosse season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Chariho trailed 4-1 to start the game.
"We didn't start the game very well. We were asleep the first 10 to 15 minutes," coach Brittney Godbout said. "We called a timeout, but we could never catch up."
Burrillville led 5-3 at halftime, and each team scored five goals in the second half.
Laurel McIntosh finished with three goals and an assist for Chariho. Chaia Elwell had two goals and two assists. Emily Ballard, Megan Ballard and Bella Santos each scored once.
Chariho next hosts Toll Gate on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.