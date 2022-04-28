WOOD RIVER JCT. — Megan Ballard scored four goals and Laurel McIntosh added three as Chariho High beat Narragansett, 17-2, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Chariho, which has own three straight, led 12-2 at the half.
Chaia Elwell and Emily Ballard finished with two goals and two assists, while Bella Santos scored twice.
Gabrielle Macaruso had one goal and two assists. Kylie Hoffman, Mia Campbell and Tahlia Novogrodski each had a goal and an assist, and McIntosh also had an assist.
"This game is probably the first game that we have come together on attack, through the midfield and defense. Our defensive transitioning has won us the last two games," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Our attack and midfield have made it difficult for other teams. And our defense did a much better job of communicating, calling out their marks."
Narragansett dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division II.
Chariho (3-3, 3-3) next hosts Portsmouth on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Patriots are 4-0 in the league, winning those game by an average margin of just over 14 goals.
— Keith Kimberlin
