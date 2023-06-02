CANTON, Conn. — Stonington High was eliminated from the Class S girls lacrosse tournament with a 17-12 quarterfinal loss to Canton on Friday
Canton led 9-6 at the half.
Emma Spathakis finished with four goals for the Bears and Emma Logel scored three times. Lilly Loughlean had two goals. Shay Burnside, Autumn Christina and Abby Mayorga contributed a goal each.
Hailey Allard made 10 saves for Stonington.
No. 5 Stonington finished the season 17-3. No. 4 Canton (14-4) next plays No. 1 Weston on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
