STONINGTON — Shay Burnside scored four goals and assisted on another as Stonington High beat Bacon Academy, 15-11, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game on Friday.
Emma Logel and Autumn Christian each contributed three goals and an assist for the Bears. Emma Spathakis had two goals and three assists. Lilly Loughlean scored twice and Nora Walsh finished with a goal and an assist.
Stonington (8-0, 6-0 Division II) led 9-7 at the half. Goalie Hailey Allard made seven saves.
Bacon Academy is 3-3, 1-3. Stonington next travels to Waterford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
