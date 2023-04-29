WESTERLY — Bay View limited Westerly High to two goals in the second half and defeated the Bulldogs, 13-8, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Saturday.
Westerly led 6-5 at the half, but Bay View scored eight times in the second half to secure the victory.
Hannah Seltzer finished with three goals for Westerly. Casey Macera had two goals and an assist and Nora Zerbarini contributed a pair of goals. Riley Peloquin scored once.
Goalie Viviana Pruitt made six saves.
Bay View improved to 4-1, 4-1 Division III. Westerly (5-2, 5-2) next travels to Johnston on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
