GRISWOLD — Anna Barber made 19 saves and Sophia Gouveia scored five times and had two assists as Wheeler High defeated Griswold, 15-8, in an ECC Division IV girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Grace Cassata finished with four goals and an assist for the Lions. Ellen Anderson had two goals and an assist. Ava Davino and Katheryn Delgrosso contributed a goal and two assists each.
Katie Pierce and Stella Mastroianni each had a goal and an assist.
Wheeler (8-4, 6-2 Division IV) closes the regular season at Rocky Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m. Griswold's record was not available as it has not posted a number of its games to the CIAC website.
— Keith Kimberlin
