NORTH STONINGTON — Bacon Academy ended Wheeler High's three-game winning streak with a 20-3 win against the Lions in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Sophia Gouveia had two goals and an assist for Wheeler. Grace Cassata scored once. Anna Barber made 13 saves.
Bacon is 6-4. Wheeler (5-4) next hosts New London on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
