GRISWOLD — Grace Armstrong scored 11 goals to lead the Wheeler High girls lacrosse team to its first win of the season, 16-15 in overtime, over Griswold on Monday.
Katelyn Melinosky added five goals for the Lions in the ECC North Division game. Armstrong had four assists to go with her 11 goals.
Goalie Peach Schroeder was credited with 17 saves for Wheeler (1-3, 1-3 ECC North).
The Lions next play at New London on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
